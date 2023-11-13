Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 478,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,305. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.