Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $340,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.91. 857,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.02.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,027,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,774,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $130,536.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,588,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,734,213.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,027,209 shares in the company, valued at $197,774,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,665 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,568 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

