Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,366,000 after purchasing an additional 118,641 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $168.51. 4,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,984. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.66 and a 52 week high of $196.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.22 and a 200-day moving average of $171.32.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $23,511,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,215 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $1,682,104.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $24,245,022.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,175. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

