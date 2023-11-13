Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 60.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar during the second quarter valued at $541,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.79. 7,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $266.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

MORN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.39, for a total transaction of $49,143.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,216,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,792,542.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,496 shares of company stock worth $26,004,257. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

