Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 0.9% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.77. 347,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

