Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 145 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after buying an additional 499,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after acquiring an additional 375,418 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $14.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $943.28. 366,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,108. The firm has a market cap of $389.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $858.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $828.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.14 and a 1-year high of $958.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

