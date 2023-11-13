Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 211 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $20,853,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Nucor by 57.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Nucor Trading Down 0.9 %

NUE stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,526. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

