Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.65. 143,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

