Procaps Group (PROC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Procaps Group had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 1,073.82%. The company had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. On average, analysts expect Procaps Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Procaps Group Stock Performance
Shares of PROC stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Procaps Group has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.45.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Procaps Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.
About Procaps Group
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
