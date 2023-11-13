Procaps Group (PROC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Procaps Group had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 1,073.82%. The company had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. On average, analysts expect Procaps Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PROC stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Procaps Group has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procaps Group during the third quarter worth $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procaps Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Procaps Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

