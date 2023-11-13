ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc Purchases 630,496 Shares

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 630,496 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $6,071,676.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,870,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,743,348.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 603,478 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $5,485,615.02.

ProFrac Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.60. 452,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,619. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.97 million. ProFrac had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 31.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ProFrac by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProFrac by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ProFrac by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ProFrac by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Stories

