Providence First Trust Co Acquires 3,023 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.8% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.45. 1,326,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,648,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.