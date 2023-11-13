Providence First Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

MRK traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.63. 796,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,448,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.