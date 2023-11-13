Providence First Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,947 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 633,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,762,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 614,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,985,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 191.4% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 20,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 60,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,948,332. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.