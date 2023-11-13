Providence First Trust Co Purchases New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $985.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,568. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $928.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $933.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $991.14.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,619. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

