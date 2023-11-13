Providence First Trust Co Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $1,110,555 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.78. 793,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

