Providence First Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Providence First Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266,153 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after purchasing an additional 306,853 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.87. The company had a trading volume of 229,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.