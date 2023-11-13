Providence First Trust Co Sells 10,060 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Providence First Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IJT stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,591. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.78.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.