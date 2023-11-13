Providence First Trust Co Sells 1,900 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Providence First Trust Co cut its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 545.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 459.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,923 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,672,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 317,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $30.18. 533,973 shares of the company traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

