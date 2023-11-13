Providence First Trust Co Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Providence First Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $68.21. 238,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,919. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

