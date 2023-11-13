Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $401,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 62.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $94.40 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.91.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

