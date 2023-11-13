Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,547 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.7% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $154,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average of $103.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.