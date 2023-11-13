Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 948,942 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2,358.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 948,942 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.38% of Waste Connections worth $141,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.09. 160,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,322. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.30. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.83 and a 12 month high of $146.12.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

