Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.11% of KLA worth $71,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $7.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $526.36. 162,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $536.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $476.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.93.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.24.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

