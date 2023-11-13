Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $101.34 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $101,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after purchasing an additional 544,714 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.55.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.21. The company had a trading volume of 261,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,676. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.94. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $262.42. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

