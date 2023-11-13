Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $185.33 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walmart were worth $185,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE WMT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,212. The company has a market capitalization of $447.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $167.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

