Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $40.61 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,467. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.52. The stock has a market cap of $230.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

