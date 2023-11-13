Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $82.13 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $82,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after buying an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 659.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $300,695,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 82.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,854 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,088. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $94.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

