Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,420 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.55% of Comfort Systems USA worth $32,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $1,593,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 27.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.11. 11,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,118. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.28 and a 1-year high of $192.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.33.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total transaction of $253,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,564.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total transaction of $253,246.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,312,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,865,493 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

