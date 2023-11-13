Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,326 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,312,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,218,223. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

