Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $53,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.64. The company had a trading volume of 145,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,104. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.