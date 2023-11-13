Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,108 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,986 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.10% of Starbucks worth $110,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.12. 872,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,323,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

