Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 4,914 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,010,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,262,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 988.33, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

