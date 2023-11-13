Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 6,523 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in IDEX were worth $68,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 90.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 910.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $190.55. The stock had a trading volume of 41,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,740. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.95 and its 200 day moving average is $209.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

