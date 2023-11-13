Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 8,770 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $57,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 118.9% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 209,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $359.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.81.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $16,025,205. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

