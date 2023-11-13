Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

Shares of PEG opened at $61.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $295,652. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

