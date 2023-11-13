Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.03. The company had a trading volume of 335,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,378. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $212.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.91.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

