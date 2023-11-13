Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Up to $14.70

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $15.50. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 22,375 shares changing hands.
Ramaco Resources Trading Up 5.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91.
Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Microsoft hits record highs as market impact strengthens
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.