RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Raised to $240.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBC. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.40.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.48. 7,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,179. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.42.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total value of $210,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $598,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total value of $210,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,380 shares of company stock worth $1,265,846. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $1,957,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $17,646,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $29,178,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1,318.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

