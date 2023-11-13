RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target Raised to $33.00

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Benchmark from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s current price.

RCMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

RCMT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.00. 38,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,643. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in RCM Technologies by 22.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,881,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

