RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

RMAX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of RE/MAX from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RE/MAX has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RMAX

RE/MAX Trading Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity at RE/MAX

RMAX opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $169.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.54. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 23,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $295,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,648,172 shares in the company, valued at $33,923,083.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 23,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $295,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,648,172 shares in the company, valued at $33,923,083.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,907,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,786.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 90,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,186. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in RE/MAX by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in RE/MAX by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.