Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.64.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $9.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $789.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,309. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $820.46 and a 200 day moving average of $781.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

