Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $798.94 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $820.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $781.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

