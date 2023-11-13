Resolute Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $39.29 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

