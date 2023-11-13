Resolute Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $403.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

