Reviewing Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) and AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -0.66% -0.31% -0.09% AcuityAds N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 2 8 0 2.80 AcuityAds 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fiverr International and AcuityAds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Fiverr International currently has a consensus target price of $39.10, indicating a potential upside of 78.95%. Given Fiverr International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than AcuityAds.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and AcuityAds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $337.37 million 2.45 -$71.49 million ($0.06) -364.11 AcuityAds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AcuityAds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiverr International.

Summary

Fiverr International beats AcuityAds on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing solution; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About AcuityAds

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. The company serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

