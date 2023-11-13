Reviewing Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) and Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) and Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Plexus shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Plexus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Plexus alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Plexus and Japan Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plexus 3.30% 13.56% 4.75% Japan Display N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plexus 1 0 2 0 2.33 Japan Display 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Plexus and Japan Display, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Plexus presently has a consensus target price of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.78%. Given Plexus’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Plexus is more favorable than Japan Display.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plexus and Japan Display’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plexus $4.21 billion 0.66 $139.09 million $4.94 20.48 Japan Display N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Plexus has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Display.

Summary

Plexus beats Japan Display on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors. Plexus Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin.

About Japan Display

(Get Free Report)

Japan Display Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras. It also provides transparent interface devices that reduces the communication barrier; LumiFree lighting fixtures; metaverse ultra-high resolution related products; and sensors. In addition, the company is involved in the planning, research, development, design, manufacture, sale, maintenance, rental, leasing, and provision of related solution services of electrical and electronic equipment, and software; and provision of information collection and analysis services, as well as related services comprising biometric information measurement using electronic technology. Japan Display Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.