Reviewing PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) and Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) and Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Thorne HealthTech shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of Thorne HealthTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and Thorne HealthTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Thorne HealthTech 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Thorne HealthTech has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential downside of 17.57%. Given Thorne HealthTech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thorne HealthTech is more favorable than PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk.

This table compares PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and Thorne HealthTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk N/A N/A N/A $20,932.80 0.00 Thorne HealthTech $228.73 million 2.40 $15.67 million $0.38 26.82

Thorne HealthTech has higher revenue and earnings than PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thorne HealthTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and Thorne HealthTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk N/A N/A N/A Thorne HealthTech 7.84% 9.03% 5.57%

Summary

Thorne HealthTech beats PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

(Get Free Report)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, internationally. It operates through Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group segments. It offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks. It also produces wheat flour, pasta, and coffee; distributes consumer products; manufactures and markets cooking oils, margarine, and shortening; cultivates sugar cane, rubber, industrial timber, cocoa, coconut, tea plantations, and other crops; extracts and processes coconut oil; operates bulking station; processes oils and fat; markets and distributes culinary products; engages in the research and development, seed breeding, and oil palm cultivation and milling activities; shipping, investment and management, trade export agency, industrial estate agriculture, forestry, fishing, and trading and marketing activities; ownership and management of buildings; chain restaurant management; flour milling, blending, and trading; and provision of transportation, management consulting, and research management and technical services, as well as packaging materials and fertilizers. The company was formerly known as PT Panganjaya Intikusuma and changed its name to PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk in 1994. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk is a subsidiary of First Pacific Investment Management Limited.

About Thorne HealthTech

(Get Free Report)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc., a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions. The company uses the Onegevity platform to map, integrate, and understand the biological features that describe the state of an individual's health, as well as provide actionable insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals to take a proactive approach to enhance and maintain their health. It primarily serves healthcare professionals, professional athletes, and professional sports and Olympic teams. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.