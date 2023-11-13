Rigetti Computing’s (RGTI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 209.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Rigetti Computing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

RGTI opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 581.28% and a negative return on equity of 60.47%. The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 40,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $76,560.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,136,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,203.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,980 shares of company stock valued at $106,042. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 25.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

