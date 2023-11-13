River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 486 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.5 %

GS stock opened at $325.51 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.87 and a 200-day moving average of $326.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

