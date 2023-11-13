River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 202 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $54.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

